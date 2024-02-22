Ekholm logged an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Ekholm has warmed up on offense with four assists over his last three games. The defenseman has also logged at least a hit and a blocked shot in each of the last nine contests. Ekholm is up to 23 points, 109 shots on net, 95 hits, 61 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 52 outings. While he's not as physical as Darnell Nurse or as offensively productive as Evan Bouchard, Ekholm's well-rounded stats make for a solid depth defenseman in fantasy.