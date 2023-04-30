Ekholm provided an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Ekholm helped out on Connor McDavid's opening tally. After a slow start on offense, Ekholm finished the first round with four helpers, a plus-1 rating, seven shots on net, 20 hits and seven blocked shots over six contests. The defenseman should continue to be a force in his own zone with the ability to chip in some offense as well.