Ekholm logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Ekholm snapped a three-game dry spell by setting up a Sam Carrick tally in the first period. The 33-year-old Ekholm played in his 100th game as an Oiler on Wednesday -- he has 59 points and a plus-72 rating with the team. This season, he's at 45 points, 177 shots on net, 136 hits, 93 blocked shots and a plus-44 rating through 79 appearances. It is unclear if he'll play or receive rest Thursday versus the Avalanche.