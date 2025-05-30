default-cbs-image
Ekholm (undisclosed) played 15:52 in Thursday's 6-3 win in Game 5. He picked up an assist.

It was his playoff debut. Ekholm was also active in the lanes, blocking two shots. He acts as a ballast for the Edmonton defense corps and will be especially valuable against the heavy, aggressive Panthers as the two teams battle to lift Lord Stanley.

