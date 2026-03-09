default-cbs-image
Ekholm (undisclosed) will suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup in Vegas, per the NHL media site.

Ekholm will avoid missing his first game of 2025-26 after being deemed a game-time call earlier Sunday. The 35-year-old defenseman is currently riding a five-game point streak, during which he has six helpers and a plus-3 rating while averaging 20:05 of ice time. Ekholm will more than likely fill his usual role on the No. 1 pairing next to Evan Bouchard on Sunday.

