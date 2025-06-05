Ekholm scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ekholm's tally at 6:33 of the third period tied the game at 3-3, and it was enough to force overtime. He's picked up a goal, an assist, four shots, four blocks and a plus-4 rating over two games since returning from an undisclosed injury that limited him to one game in a two-month span from late March to late May. Ekholm's ability to play heavy defensive minutes will be critical to the Oilers' success in this series against the Panthers -- he had three points and a plus-1 rating over seven games versus Florida in last year's Cup Finals.