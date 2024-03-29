Ekholm assisted on a Connor McDavid goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
That assist gives Ekholm points in three straight games. He's also put up two goals and eight points over the last six games. It's been an impressive stretch for the defenseman, who has a total of seven goals and 36 points through 69 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Gathers helper in overtime win•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Supplies assist in loss•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Two goals, three points in win•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Puts up pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Set to play•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Out of lineup Wednesday•