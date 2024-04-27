Ekholm logged an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

The assist was Ekholm's first point in three playoff outings, to go with seven shots on net, four hits and five blocked shots. The 33-year-old defenseman had a career-high 45 points and a plus-44 rating over 79 regular-season appearances. His focus remains on keeping the Oilers' defensive zone clear, but he can also chip in solid secondary scoring from his top-four role.