Ekholm notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ekholm has a helper in three of the last four games. He's run a bit streaky on offense this season, though that's secondary to his capabilities as a shutdown defenseman. The 33-year-old is at 18 points, 88 shots on net, 64 hits, 44 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 39 outings this season, offering well-rounded production for fantasy managers.