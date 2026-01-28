Ekholm (undisclosed) was listed as day-to-day ahead of Thursday's home game with the Sharks, Tony Brar reports Wednesday.

Ekholm was tagged as questionable for Thursday's game, per head coach Kris Knoblauch after he wasn't seen skating at Wednesday's practice. The news comes just two days after he scored his first career hat trick, which highlights his recent seven-point, five-game run of scoring. Overall, the 35-year-old blueliner has six goals, 26 points, 95 shots on net, 50 hits and 87 blocked shots across 54 games this season. He will likely have to rejoin the mix at Thursday's practice if he wants a chance to be featured in Thursday's clash with the Sharks.