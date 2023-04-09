Ekholm posted an assist and went plus-6 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

While plus-minus has its flaws, going plus-6 is a good showing no matter how you cut it. Good things happened for the Oilers when Ekholm was on the ice Saturday. He even got involved with the offense, setting up a Zach Hyman tally in the second period. Ekholm is up to a plus-25 rating with 12 points in 19 outings with the Oilers. Through 76 contests overall, he has eight goals, 22 helpers, 131 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 89 hits.