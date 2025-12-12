Ekholm scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

While Zach Hyman had a hat trick for the Oilers, Ekholm's goal was their game-winner. The defenseman has two goals and seven assists over his last eight contests, as he's greatly benefited from the team's improved offense. He's up to three goals, 16 points, 63 shots on net, 25 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 31 outings overall. Ekholm is a mainstay in Edmonton's top four and offers all-around production in fantasy.