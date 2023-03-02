Ekholm made his Oilers debut in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs and contributed an assist.
Ekholm didn't take long to mark the scoresheet with his new team, logging an assist on Zach Hyman's first-period marker. The well-rounded defenseman added two shots, two blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating.
