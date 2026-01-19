Ekholm notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Ekholm snapped a six-game slump with this effort, helping out on both of Zach Hyman's tallies. The 35-year-old Ekholm hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Dec. 4 versus the Kraken. The veteran defenseman has 21 points (three goals, 18 assists), 86 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 48 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 50 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for the fifth straight year, and he offers decent non-scoring production even though his offense has faltered at times.