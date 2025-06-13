Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Dishes pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekholm logged two assists, three shots on goal, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Ekholm helped out on a Darnell Nurse goal during the Oilers' second-period comeback, and he also assisted on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner in overtime. The 35-year-old Ekholm continues to be exactly what the Oilers need in a top-four role. He has a goal, four assists, a plus-5 rating, 14 PIM, nine shots on net and 11 blocked shots over five playoff appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Buries goal Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Assist in return from injury•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Set to play in Game 5•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Available for Thursday•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Game-time call heading into Game 4•