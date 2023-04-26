Ekholm notched two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.
Ekholm's offense is coming around again -- he has three helpers over the last two games. One of his assists Tuesday came on the power play. He's also produced 17 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through five playoff outings so far while logging top-four minutes.
