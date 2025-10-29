Ekholm scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Ekholm continued his recent run of strong offense with his first multi-point effort of the season. The 35-year-old blueliner got the Oilers on the board 22 seconds into the middle frame, then assisted on Ty Emberson's go-ahead goal later in the period. Ekholm has earned all six of his points this season over the lasty six contests. He's added 20 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-4 rating across 11 appearances in a top-four role.