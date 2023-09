Ekholm (hip flexor) is expected to get into at least one preseason game, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Ekholm missed the start of training camp but is close to returning to the lineup. He should play at some point in the next 10 days and is expected to be ready for Opening Night in Vancouver on Oct. 11. Ekholm had nine goals and 32 points in 78 games split between Nashville and Edmonton.