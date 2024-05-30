Ekholm scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Ekholm has had some strong moments in the playoffs, but he entered Wednesday on a six-game point drought. It nearly got to seven contests, but he was able to fire home an empty-netter to seal the Oilers' win, which tied the Western Conference Finals at 2-2. Ekholm is up to four goals, three assists, 28 shots on net, 17 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 16 playoff outings as the Oilers' top shutdown defenseman.