Ekholm scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Ekholm's goal 41 seconds into the game gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Ryan McLeod and Ekholm combined for the second-fastest pair of goals to begin a game in Oilers history. Ekholm has earned six points and a plus-4 rating over his last nine games while playing big minutes in a top-four role. He's up to four tallies, six helpers, 52 shots on net, 33 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 22 contests overall.