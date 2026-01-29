Ekholm (undisclosed) will be a game-time call versus San Jose on Thursday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Ekholm has not missed a game this season and is coming off the best offensive game in his NHL career, as he potted a hat trick Monday versus Anaheim. Ekholm missed practice Wednesday and while he skated Thursday, the Oilers are still up in the air to put him in the lineup. Ekholm has six goals, 20 assists, 95 shots on goal, 50 hits and 87 blocked shots across 54 games this season.