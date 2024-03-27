Ekholm notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Ekholm is on a solid run with two goals and five helpers over his last five contests. The 33-year-old defenseman set up Connor Brown's goal in the second period. Ekholm has 35 points, 149 shots on net, 119 hits, 83 blocked shots and a plus-34 rating through 68 contests. He benefits from a large role that sees him share the ice with the Oilers' top players frequently, though Ekholm's defensive prowess shouldn't be understated.