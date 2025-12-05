Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Gathers two helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekholm notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.
Ekholm has been productive with a goal and five helpers over his last five games. That follows a stretch in which he had just one assist over 12 outings. The 35-year-old defenseman is vital to the Oilers' defensive efforts, so scoring will often take a backseat to protecting his own zone, though he can be a strong all-around contributor in the best of times. For the year, he has two goals, 11 helpers, 56 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 28 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Three points in Florida•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Earns pair of points Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Gets first point of season•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Re-ups with team•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Played injured during Cup Finals•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Adds helper in loss•