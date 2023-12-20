Ekholm logged an assist, five shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Ekholm went without a point over the previous five games despite the Oilers racking up 17 goals in that span. The defenseman has logged multiple hits in each of his last seven outings, providing some non-scoring value. He's up to 11 points, 67 shots on net, 56 hits, 29 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 28 contests while serving as a steady two-way defender in a top-four role.