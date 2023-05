Ekholm provided two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Ekholm has picked up all six of his assists this postseason over his last four games. The 32-year-old defenseman also has eight shots on net, 23 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He continues to play a key role at both ends of the ice, and with the Oilers' top-end talent, he's likely to also keep chipping in offense.