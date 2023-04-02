Ekholm posted two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Ekholm ended his five-game slump when he set up Zach Hyman on the opening goal. In the third period, Ekholm added a shorthanded helper as Leon Draisaitl reached the 50-goal mark with the Oilers' last tally. Ekholm is up to 29 points, 127 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 88 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 73 appearances between Edmonton and Nashville this season.