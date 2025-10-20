Ekholm provided an assist, blocked four shots, added two shots on net and went minus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The helper was Ekholm's first point in six games this season. He's added 14 shots on net, 14 blocks and a minus-3 rating. The 35-year-old defenseman is seeing steady ice time in a top-four role, though it's unclear if he'll keep his spot on the second power-play unit one Jake Walman returns to the lineup Tuesday versus the Senators.