Ekholm notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.

Ekholm had the secondary helper on Evander Kane's equalizer with 3:02 left in the third period. The assist was Ekholm's first point in four playoff contests. He had 14 points and a plus-28 rating in 21 regular-season outings with the Oilers after he was traded from the Predators, but he's taken on more of a defensive assignment in the first round. The blueliner has added 15 hits, seven blocked shots, six shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in a top-four role during the postseason.