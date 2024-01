Ekholm recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Ekholm was a little quiet in January, logging four assists over 11 contests. The 33-year-old continues to make a big defensive impact even when he's not chipping in points. For the season, he has 19 points, 92 shots on net, 75 hits, 53 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 44 appearances. He is a fixture in the Oilers' top four.