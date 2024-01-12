Ekholm notched an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Ekholm has an assist in each of the last two contests after going four games without a point. He helped out on a Zach Hyman go-ahead goal in the third period Thursday, though that lead didn't last. Ekholm is up to 17 points, 86 shots on net, 62 hits, 44 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 37 outings overall. He continues to see steady top-four minutes while providing well-rounded production for fantasy.