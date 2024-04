Ekholm (rest) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus Colorado, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Ekholm will finish the season with 11 goals, 56 points, 136 hits and 93 blocks in 79 contests in 2023-24. After getting a breather, the 33-year-old figures to draw back into the lineup in a top-four capacity for Game 1 of the playoffs.