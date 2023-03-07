Ekholm notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Ekholm has produced two assists and a plus-6 rating over four contests with the Oilers since he was traded from the Predators. The 32-year-old blueliner had the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's third-period tally Monday, which was the game-winner. Ekholm is up to 20 points, 105 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 66 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 61 outings overall.