Ekholm scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Ekholm has four multi-point efforts over his last eight games, earning four goals and nine assists in that span. The 33-year-old defenseman is among the top blueliners in the league for scoring over the last month. That surge has him up to nine goals, 41 points, 157 shots on net, 125 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating through 71 contests overall. Ekholm's a worthy addition to any fantasy roster in need of all-around steady play down the stretch.