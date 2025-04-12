Ekholm (undisclosed) is still undergoing testing, but even in a best-case scenario, he's expected to miss a fair amount of time, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports Saturday.

Ekholm has nine goals, 33 points, 42 hits and 95 blocks in 65 appearances in 2024-25. It sounds like he probably won't play in Edmonton's final three regular-season games, and the larger question now is what his availability will be like for the playoffs. Cam Dineen, who was summoned from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday as an emergency recall, will likely draw into the Oilers' lineup for Sunday's game against Winnipeg.