Ekholm notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Ekholm has seven assists over his last nine contests. The defenseman's latest contribution was a secondary helper on Connor McDavid's third-period tally. Ekholm has 26 points, 117 shots on net, 109 hits, 69 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 58 appearances this season. He's on pace to exceed 30 points for the sixth time in the last seven campaigns.