Ekholm (hip flexor) could miss the start of the regular season, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Ekholm practiced Friday but admitted that his injury is taking longer to heal than first thought. Ekholm will not play Friday versus the Kraken in the Oilers' final preseason game. He had nine goals and 32 points in 78 games split between the Predators and Oilers in 2022-23.