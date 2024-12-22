Ekholm scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

The Sharks nearly pulled off a massive upset in Edmonton, but Ekholm saved the day for the Oilers, tying the game with 18 seconds left in the third period. He's scored clutch goals in back-to-back contests, and he's on a four-game point streak after having a helper in each of the two games before that. The 34-year-old is out of his slump and is back to being a reliable depth option in fantasy. He's at five goals, 15 points, 82 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-12 rating through 33 appearances.