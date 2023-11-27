Ekholm scored a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Ekholm doesn't often see a lot of power-play time, but he's earned three of his eight points this season with the man advantage. He got a look on a power play late in the third period with the Oilers already up five goals and buried another one for his third tally of the season. The defenseman has scored two of those goals over the last three games, and he's up to 42 shots on net, 28 hits, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 19 contests overall.