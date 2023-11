Ekholm notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Ekholm's shot attempt was tipped in by Mattias Janmark at 5:08 of the second period. Over the last seven games, Ekholm's been steady with two goals and three assists. The defenseman is up to nine points, 44 shots on net, 30 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 20 appearances this season, playing primarily in a top-four role.