Ekholm scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Ekholm earned his third multi-point effort over his last four games, with the lone exception being in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Stars. The 33-year-old defenseman has been more than just a stay-at-home stud this season, racking up 10 goals, 43 points, 161 shots on net, 131 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-40 rating through 73 appearances. Ekholm's all-around performance has made him a very effective fantasy blueliner, and he's just two points away from securing a career year.