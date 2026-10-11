Ekholm scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Ekholm tallied the opening goal at 12:37 of the first period. The 36-year-old defenseman is seeing heavy minutes in a top-four role since the Oilers have gotten poor results from all iterations of their third pairing so far. Ekholm has two points, five shots on net, four hits, two blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-11 rating over five contests. He's topped the 30-point mark in each of the last five campaigns and should also maintain a strong plus-minus rating while recording a decent total in blocks.