Ekholm notched an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Ekholm had been held off the scoresheet in the previous five games. The 33-year-old snapped the drought by setting up the first of Evan Bouchard's two goals Saturday. Ekholm has maintained a physical presence in a top-four role, which helps to offset his dry spells on offense. He's at 20 points, 102 shots on net, 91 hits, 59 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 50 outings this season.