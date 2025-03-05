Ekholm registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Ekholm was just one of four Edmonton skaters to maintain an even plus-minus rating in the blowout loss. The 34-year-old defenseman also snagged a helper on Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. With five points over his last nine games, Ekholm's doing alright on offense -- it's fairly typical production for a top-four defenseman, though Ekholm is typically stronger in his own zone. For the season, the Swede has 27 points (six on the power play), 134 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 39 hits and a plus-10 rating over 60 appearances.