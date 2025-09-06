Ekholm played the entire 2025 Stanley Cup Finals with a torn adductor muscle, Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal reported Friday.

Ekholm is healthy heading into training camp. The 35-year-old was handicapped during the series versus Florida as he was unable to skate to his full capacity. Ekholm is entering the final year of a four-year, $21 million contract signed in October of 2021 with Nashville. He had nine goals, 24 assists, 143 shots on goal and 95 blocked shots across 65 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.