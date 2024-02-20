Ekholm registered two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Ekholm has three assists over his last two outings after going five games without a point out of the All-Star break. The 33-year-old defenseman helped out on goals by Evander Kane and Zach Hyman just 26 seconds apart in the third period. Ekholm has 22 points, 104 shots on net, 94 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 51 outings. He's a fixture in the Oilers' top four, mainly for his strong defensive presence.