Ekholm deposited the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Ekholm ripped one past Jeremy Swayman's blocker after being set up by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the extra frame. Ekholm extended his point streak (one goal, two assists) to three games in the victory. The left-shot blueliner has registered four points through eight games in December, which is encouraging considering he was held off the scoresheet in 12 of 13 games in November. The 34-year-old has contributed four goals, 14 points, 12 PIM, 75 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating while averaging 22:48 of ice time through 32 appearances. Ekholm's efforts are mostly centered around being reliable in the defensive zone, but he can go on a run at any time when taking into account his top-pair role and the talent that surrounds him.