Ekholm logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Ekholm has earned five helpers during his four-game streak. He set up an Evan Bouchard tally in the first period as the Oilers jumped out to a big lead early on. Ekholm has been steady in a top-four role this season, racking up 15 points, 73 shots on net, 57 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 31 outings overall.