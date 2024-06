Ekholm notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Ekholm has earned three points over six contests in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points, 41 shots on net, 28 hits, 44 blocks and a plus-9 rating through 24 outings this postseason. He remains a stalwart on the first pairing, though his commitment to defense has left him out of the offense frequently.