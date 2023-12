Ekholm recorded a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Ekholm has three helpers over the first two games of the Oilers' road trip after he was limited to one goal during their recent six-game homestand. The 33-year-old blueliner has earned eight of his 13 points this season on the road. He's added 71 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 29 contests.