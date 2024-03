Ekholm logged two assists, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Ekholm set up both of the Oilers' goals in regulation. The defenseman has remained a steady two-way presence over the last month with 11 points across his last 15 games. He's up to 30 points, 132 shots on net, 113 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating across 64 outings overall. Ekholm should continue to see significant minutes in a top-four role.